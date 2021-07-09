BREAKING: O-tackle George Fitzpatrick commits to Ohio State

The July recruiting dead period won’t last much longer, and that should further continue Ohio State’s momentum on the trail. Though the visits have ceased since the end of June, the staff will once again be gearing up to play host to several of their top targets for their end of July cookout. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see another big weekend of visitors on campus leading towards even more success for their 2022 classes and beyond. The good news seems to just keep coming for the Buckeyes.