BREAKING: O-tackle George Fitzpatrick commits to Ohio State

By Bill Kurelic
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio State staff got off to a great start very early when the Buckeyes landed their No. 1 offensive line target in Ohio when Tegra Tshabola from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West announced a commitment to Ohio State in April of 2020. Today the Buckeyes have added a second offensive line target to the class as George Fitzpatrick from Englewood (Col.) Cherry Creek has announced a commitment to Ohio State. Fitzpatrick posted the news on his Twitter account.

