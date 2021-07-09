BREAKING: O-tackle George Fitzpatrick commits to Ohio State
The Ohio State staff got off to a great start very early when the Buckeyes landed their No. 1 offensive line target in Ohio when Tegra Tshabola from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West announced a commitment to Ohio State in April of 2020. Today the Buckeyes have added a second offensive line target to the class as George Fitzpatrick from Englewood (Col.) Cherry Creek has announced a commitment to Ohio State. Fitzpatrick posted the news on his Twitter account.247sports.com
