Cancer experts urge: don’t delay cancer important screenings
Timely cancer screenings are critical for early detection and increasing chances of long-term survival. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, has resulted in a significant drop in cancer screenings, leaving the global oncology community concerned that this decrease will result in dramatically higher rates of advanced-stage cancers. The National Cancer Institute estimates that the screening decline will likely lead to nearly 10,000 deaths – all preventable – over the next 10 years in the United States from breast and colorectal cancer alone due to pandemic-related delays in screening and treatment.presspublications.com
