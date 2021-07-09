Killer bear shot

Cancel
Montana wildlife officials have shot and killed a grizzly bear that that fatally attacked a camper early Tuesday morning. The bear was located early Friday morning less than two miles from the town of Ovando, where Leah Davis Lokan, a 65-year-old resident of Chico, California was killed. The bear was...

