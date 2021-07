Tesla will make their return to the stage in early August on their Let's Get Real! North American tour, which will run through November. The modern-day cowboys will kick off their trek on Aug. 5 in Grants Pass, Ore., and conclude on Nov. 20 in Tupelo, Miss. They'll be opening for Lynyrd Skynyrd on several dates, and in mid-August they'll play one show apiece with Styx and Kid Rock. Full ticket information can be found on Tesla's website.