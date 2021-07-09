Cancel
Canadian health officials wanted strict protocols from NHL

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

Face masks were as prevalent as pucks throughout the NHL this past season, but documents show Canadian health officials wanted the league to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The league introduced a number of protocols in a bid to get back on the ice, including the...

