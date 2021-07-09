Cancel
Fernandina Beach, FL

$5.5M in ARPA funding earmarked for City of Fernandina Beach

By Suanne Thamm
fernandinaobserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Rescue Plan will deliver $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and bring back jobs. David Jahosky, Managing Director of the consultant group Government Services Group, Inc., briefed the Fernandina Beach City Commission (FBCC) at their July 6, 2021 Regular Meeting on the current knowns (and unknowns) regarding ARPA monies slated for local governments. This firm is working with both Nassau County and Fernandina Beach to acquire funding for authorized uses and to ensure proper documentation is produced to prevent any claw back of funds over the next 10 years.

