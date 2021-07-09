Cancel
The Witcher 3 getting free DLC items inspired by the Netflix show

By Connor Sheridan
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
The Witcher 3 is getting some free DLC items inspired by the live-action Netflix series, bringing the first new content to the game to go along with its pending new-gen debut. CD Projekt Red teased the new DLC as part of the WitcherCon celebrations, which also hosted the long-awaited release date reveal for The Witcher season 2. The studio confirmed ahead of WitcherCon that it wouldn't have any new game announcements to share at the event, but confirming The Witcher 3 will get its first all-new official content since its Blood & Wine campaign expansion went live in 2016 is a pretty big deal. CD Projekt Red says more information about the new Witcher 3 updates is coming soon.

