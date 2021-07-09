Ordinary to extraordinary: Artist shows transformation

HUNTINGTON Growing up in Montana gave artist Jessica Drenk an appreciation of nature she expresses in her work.

Textures play an important role in her creations, which make use of materials that are unuusual for art, but for the home, not so much.

“The materials I use are almost always unusual: I take everyday household objects and sculpt them into forms that have a sense of the natural world,” she said, noting some of her pieces are made with books, pencils, coffee filters, junk mail and rolls of toilet paper. “There is one piece in the show made out of a more traditional material, wood, and a collection of small ceramic pieces, but in general I opt for materials you wouldn’t think to turn into art.”

Drenk, who earned a master of fine arts in 3D Art from the University of Arizona and a bachelor’s degree from Pomona College, said discovering what materials will work is trial and error.

“Often I will just walk the aisles of Walmart or Home Depot looking for new materials, hoping something will give me an idea. There are some materials, books for example, that I’ve been working with for years, and I’m always coming up with new things to do with them,” the Rochester, New York, resident said. “The fun part about my creative process is getting to try things out and see how they go,” she said. “Sometimes my trials work out, sometimes they don’t, and oftentimes the experiments that turn out unexpectedly are the most interesting.”

The COVID-19 discouraged her browsing in stores, so she decided to look around the house and discovered junk mail, catalogs, cardboard and food packaging as materials and began gluing them together.

“These stacks were unappealing until I cut through them and saw that they looked like layered rocks or stone,” Drenk said. “Once I did that I became fascinated by the contrast in time-scales between the material of junk mail (which I glance at and then recycle) and rock (formed and eroded over millions of years).”

Even though the titles of some of her pieces are named for body parts, Drenk said she's not thinking so much about human physiology as science in general.

“‘Spine’ and ‘Circulation’ have body references, but also refer to the books they are made out of as well as the finished forms they take,” she said. “Sometimes I research an area of science and come up with something like Speleothem (cave formation) or my husband, who is a scientist, will walk through the room and comment about how I’ve interleaved the book pages together (hence the title of Interleave).”

Most of all, Drenk said, the visuals she creates are soothing and reflect organic textures, patterns and colors.

“I live amongst so many mass-produced everyday objects that feel ugly to me, and I find real joy in turning them into items of beauty. It is my form of positivity: seeing the potential beauty in almost everything, and I hope people feel this when they look at my work,” she said. “I also hope my work makes people consider how man-made creations and the creations of nature are interconnected and all part of a life cycle of objects. This idea is present in ‘Circulation,’ which looks like a piece of wood, but is made out of book pages, which are themselves made of wood pulp.”

As part of Drenk’s visit to Huntington in July, she will present a workshop focusing on the creative process: how to generate ideas and refine them through working with a material. “We will be turning old books into pieces of art, and the techniques are basic so anyone with a desire to be creative is welcome,” she said.

