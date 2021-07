Square, the digital payments company founded by Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, is building a hardware wallet for bitcoin.The announcement was made on Twitter: “We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream”, Jesse Dorogusker, the head of hardware at Square, tweeted.“We have a lot of questions and issues to reconcile and we’ll start with this product direction: bitcoin first, global distribution, multisig to achieve ‘assisted-self-custody,’ and prioritizing mobile use.”Mr Dorsey quote-tweeted the thread, adding “We’re doing it #Bitcoin”.We’re doing it #Bitcoin https://t.co/IwbKuBoXGv— jack (@jack) July 8, 2021Bitcoin wallets are used to...