Your Google Pay balance can finally be used to buy things in physical stores via tap to pay

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to 9to5Google, Google Pay users who have the new application installed on their devices will soon be able to utilize their Pay balance to buy things in brick and mortar retail locations via NFC. Previously, one could only use a credit or debit card that was pre-loaded into the app for tap to pay, but with this change, which should be rolling out to users in the United States right now, you’ll be able to use the money you’ve got stored up in the same way.

Comments / 0

#Google Pay Send#Google Wallet#Debit Cards#Nfc#The Google Play Store
