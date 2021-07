The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded near record highs, as Apple (AAPL) powered higher, boosted by reports of bullish iPhone production plans. But beneath the surface, market breadth continued to weaken while recent breakouts and buying opportunities struggled. JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) beat earnings views, along with other banking giants, despite weaker trading. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) tumbled on weak margins, fueling selling in several chip names. UnitedHealth (UNH) beat views while InMode (INMD) soared on preliminary results. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) reported positive cash flow for the first time since the pandemic started.