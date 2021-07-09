Wall Street Thinks Dogecoin Is Dead, But These 3 Cryptos Can Live Forever

Investors have incredibly short attention spans these days. They have moved from GameStop (NYSE:GME) to AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG) in the blink of an eye. The same is true in the world of cryptocurrencies. Following a massive run-up in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), investors started chasing Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD)… and then Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). Now, attention is shifting away from DOGE, leaving some to declare Dogecoin is dead. If that is the case, there are a few cryptos you should be sure to buy now.