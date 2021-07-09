Annapolis Police Up Reward to Find Person(s) Who Killed Midshipman’s Mother

Michelle Cummings, the mother who was visiting Annapolis to watch her son be inducted into the Naval Academy, was murdered not 400 feet from my house and just a few blocks from Mayor Buckley’s. Yet he says Annapolis is safe. I believe the family of Mrs. Cummings would beg to differ. I don’t know about Buckley but this week marks the first time since moving here I have thought twice before walking downtown. This is not just because of the murder but also the beating of a woman in front of a Main Street bar by a group of at least 7 people – all caught on video.