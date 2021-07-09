Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis Police Up Reward to Find Person(s) Who Killed Midshipman’s Mother

By EOA Staff
Posted by 
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson announced today additional reward money for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for the murder of Michelle Cummings, a 57-year-old wife and devoted mother of a Navy Midshipman. The donors, several alumni of the United States Naval Academy, who wish to remain anonymous, have partnered with the Annapolis Police Foundation, a federally-registered 501(c)(3), to provide an additional reward of $25,000 bringing the total amount of reward money to $57,000. Additional people have expressed interest in donating to the fund so the reward amount is expected to increase.

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 2

Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
State
Maryland State
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Naval Academy, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Usna Communities#Fbi#Atf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

July 15, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Murder Suspect Caught. Baltimore Cop Charged. Ticket Contest. Tides & Tunes!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!
Maryland StatePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

ZeroDeathsMD.gov is New Online Home for Maryland’s Highway Safety Office

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office has launched its new ZeroDeathsMD.gov website, designed to ensure Marylanders have vital safety information right at their fingertips. Among the website features are easily accessible statewide crash data, resources and toolkits to highlight state programs and safety themes, as well as general information for law enforcement agencies, grantees, partners and all road users. The ultimate goal of the Maryland Highway Safety Office is to eliminate roadway fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

OPINION: Scott Gibson Statement on Annapolis Violence

Ward Two City Council Candidate, Scott Gibson, issued the following statement on rising levels of violence in Annapolis:. “Annapolis is a safe community. This crime is a heinous aberration to the trendline of crime in our city.” Those words were written by our Mayor and published in The Capital last week, and I’ve really struggled with them.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Man Steals Van, Abducts 5 Children

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a man who stole a van last night and abducted the five children who were in it. On July 5, 2021, just before 11:00 pm, Northern District officers responded to the parking lot of the Giant Food store located at 6636 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.
Maryland StatePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Maryland Gets Grant for Second Year to Combat Drug-Impaired Driving

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility, also known as Responsbility.org, have again awarded Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office with a grant to support the state’s focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes from drug-impaired driving. Maryland is one of four states awarded a Diving Under the Influence of Drugs and High-Risk Impaired Driving grant. The nearly $40,000 grant will help fund advanced training and skill development for Maryland law enforcement agencies to detect drivers under the influence of drugs.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

OPINION: Annapolis, A Modern Day Dodge City

Michelle Cummings, the mother who was visiting Annapolis to watch her son be inducted into the Naval Academy, was murdered not 400 feet from my house and just a few blocks from Mayor Buckley’s. Yet he says Annapolis is safe. I believe the family of Mrs. Cummings would beg to differ. I don’t know about Buckley but this week marks the first time since moving here I have thought twice before walking downtown. This is not just because of the murder but also the beating of a woman in front of a Main Street bar by a group of at least 7 people – all caught on video.
House RentPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Eviction Moratorium Set to Expire Next Week

The Governor of Maryland’s Executive Order prohibiting residential evictions for non-payment of rent will expire on August 15, 2021. At that time, Maryland courts will be able to order evictions in cases filed since the temporary prohibition was ordered in March 2020, even if the residential tenant has suffered a significant loss of income due to the COVID pandemic.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Body Recovered in Lake Ogleton

Just after 7:00 an on July 4th, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 100 block of East Lake Drive in the Bay Ridge Community in Annapolis this morning for a possible drowning. According to reports, the police department had been investigating a report of...
Maryland StatePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

In Maryland, A Car is Stolen Every 40 Minutes. MSP Has Tips To Prevent That!

The Maryland State Police, along with the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, are reminding motorists to take simple steps to prevent having their vehicle stolen. The warnings come as July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. In Maryland, a car is stolen every 40 minutes, while one is stolen every 45 seconds in the United States. In most cases, vehicles are stolen either for the resale or distribution of parts, for transportation purposes, for the commission of other crimes, or for exportation.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Reward For Information on Murder Increased by $20,000

This is an update to yesterday’s story about the shooting death of a Houston woman on the patio of The Graduate Hotel in Annapolis. The FBI and ATF announced today that each agency is offering a combined $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for the murder of Michelle Cummings, 57, of Houston, TX. Cummings was killed by what appeared to be random gunfire early Tuesday morning on the patio of The Graduate Hotel in Annapolis. Cummings was in Annapolis to drop off her son at the United States Naval Academy, where he was beginning his first year. Today’s reward is in addition to a $2,000 reward announced by Metro Crime Stoppers CRIMESTOPPERS on Tuesday.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

VaxCash $400K Prize Goes to a Happy Baltimorean

A resident of Baltimore City is the winner of the $400,000 grand prize in the final drawing of the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion. Officials from the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) are in the process of contacting and verifying the eligibility of the winner, whose identity is not immediately available. Maryland Lottery staff will then guide the winner through the claims process. The winner will have the option to remain anonymous.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

UPDATED: Graduate Hotel Guest, And Navy Football Mom, Killed by Stray Gunfire in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left a woman dead as she sat on the patio at the Graduate Hotel in the 100 block of West Street. On June 29th at 12:21 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Street for a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and located an adult female victim. Officers and emergency medical services personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending confirmation that the extended family has been notified.

Comments / 2

Community Policy