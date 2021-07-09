Annapolis Police Up Reward to Find Person(s) Who Killed Midshipman’s Mother
Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson announced today additional reward money for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for the murder of Michelle Cummings, a 57-year-old wife and devoted mother of a Navy Midshipman. The donors, several alumni of the United States Naval Academy, who wish to remain anonymous, have partnered with the Annapolis Police Foundation, a federally-registered 501(c)(3), to provide an additional reward of $25,000 bringing the total amount of reward money to $57,000. Additional people have expressed interest in donating to the fund so the reward amount is expected to increase.www.eyeonannapolis.net
