More storms for part of the weekend

The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for this evening. As anticipated, a broken line of showers and storms have fired up along the leading edge of an advancing cold front and will continue to track up the Ohio Valley though 9PM or 10PM. The primary threat posed by the storms embedded within this line will be damaging straight-line winds. Fortunately, most of tonight's anticipated storms aren't expected to generate winds gusts stronger than 40 mph, though an isolated gust near or exceeding 60 mph remains a possibility. Even after the threat subsides late this evening, we may continue to see isolated showers and thunderstorms persist into the predawn hours Saturday.