Environment

More storms for part of the weekend

By KXAS-TV (NBC5)
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers developed across the area Friday afternoon, but they should all dissipate by sunset. The rainfall was generally very light, but the showers did drop temperatures back into the 70s while the rain fell. Saturday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity...

www.dallasnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Thunderstorms
