Independence Day is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate than loading up the grill, sitting back with a few beers and getting that brand new piece of gear you wanted at an unbeatable price? Sounds heavenly, right? Well, luckily for you, Guitar Center’s 4th of July sale is in full swing, and they have been liberally slashing the prices of some awesome electric guitars, acoustic guitars, guitar amps and accessories. Musician’s Friend has joined in on the action too, with up to 30% off a wide range of gear. You can rest assured that you’ll find a great deal, no matter what you’re after this 4th of July.