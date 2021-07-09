6 Pros and Cons of Quick Expanding Strategies for Your Business

If you’ve ever dreamed of being your own boss, entrepreneurship may be the right career path for you. However, not everyone starts a business to become the next Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff Bezos. A lot of entrepreneurs want the freedom to make their own schedules and do work that is personally fulfilling. One way you can achieve this is by starting your own micro business. Micro businesses are characterized as having fewer than 10 employees, typically require less than $50,000 to start up, and make less than $250,000 in sales every year. If this type of business seems suitable for your lifestyle and resources, read on to weigh the pros and cons before you jump in.