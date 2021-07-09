Cancel
Berlin, CT

Girl Scout project by Berlin student focuses on female athletes

By Nadya Korytnikova, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 7 days ago
BERLIN – Local Girl Scout Grace Lazzara achieved the Gold Award for a project that she planned and put together to help female athletes to minimize their risk of injury. The Gold Award is the Girl Scouts’ highest honor and is presented to Girl Scouts who address a community issue or problem. To earn the award, a Girl Scout is required to spend at least 80 hours researching the problem, making a plan, and putting the plan into action.

