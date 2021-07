Louis Oosthuizen maintained his perch atop the British Open leaderboard after following up a first-round 64 with a 65 on Friday. Oosthuizen, who is searching for his second British Open title (he won at the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2010) as well as for redemption from runner-up finishes in the past two majors, is now at 11 under. That’s two better than Collin Morikawa and three better than Jordan Spieth.