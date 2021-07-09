Crude rises

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has done almost nothing during the trading session on Tuesday as we await to see whether or not production is going to be increased, and of course whether or not there is going to be increased demand in the first place. As the world’s economy opens up, one would assume that demand will certainly pick up, but a lot of that may have already been priced into the market. After all, the market has gone straight up over the last several months.