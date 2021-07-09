Cancel
Crude rises

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose $1.62 — closing at $74.56 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

