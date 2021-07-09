Cancel
Justice Gorsuch's Choice: From Bostock to Dobbs

By Marc Spindelman
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone watching the U.S. Supreme Court knows its decision to take a major new abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is likely bad news for reproductive rights. The only reason for the court to consider the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban seems to be to approve it and, in doing so, to cut back on—or overturn—what remains of Roe v. Wade. Pro-choice Americans are thus right to worry about Dobbs, as pro-life Americans are right to feel hopeful. As everyone awaits developments in the case, a small possibility—capable of reconfiguring the entire landscape—dwells in an unlikely place: last year’s blockbuster LGBT rights ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County.

