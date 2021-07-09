Cancel
WW II nurse, traveler and card sharp celebrates 100th birthday

By Mathew Miranda
reviewjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Arlene Johnson was born, Warren Harding was president, the first radio baseball game broadcast was two months away and gasoline cost about 26 cents a gallon. On Saturday, the longtime Las Vegas resident will celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends. Johnson, who credits her long life to staying active and eating a healthy diet, drinks a glass of orange juice every morning and is known to enjoy the occasional cocktail, usually a mimosa.

