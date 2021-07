In another act of vandalism at Bangor community garden, dozens of raised beds at the Essex Street site had plants uprooted or cut sometime early Tuesday evening. A gardener at the Essex Street site discovered sometime after 5 p.m. on Tuesday that roughly 24 to 30 of the garden’s 203 beds had their plants damaged or pulled out of the soil, according to volunteer property manager Byron Hale. Unripe vegetable leaves were strewn about, while other plants had been snapped off and tossed around.