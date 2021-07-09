Catholic Foundation Makes Annual Distributions to Ministries
Each July at the beginning of its fiscal year, the Catholic Foundation of South makes its annual distributions from established endowments within the foundation. The Catholic Foundation is a Catholic community foundation established to promote philanthropy, empower priests, and inspire our community. Each year through the support of many gracious donors, endowments for our church parishes, schools and diocesan ministries continue to grow.www.houmatimes.com
