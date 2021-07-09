Catholic Foundation Makes Annual Distributions to Ministries

The Foundation of the Long Hill Township Public Library announces the completion of their 2020 annual appeal, reporting a goal-breaking total of more than $28,000 in donations. This year’s appeal came at a time of economic uncertainty. The Long Hill community showed its support for one of its most valued resources, the library. For the first time ever, an anonymous group of donors made possible a $1,000 matching campaign during the final three weeks, which helped raise an additional $2,415 to conclude this year’s appeal.