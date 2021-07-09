Cancel
Catholic Foundation Makes Annual Distributions to Ministries

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach July at the beginning of its fiscal year, the Catholic Foundation of South makes its annual distributions from established endowments within the foundation. The Catholic Foundation is a Catholic community foundation established to promote philanthropy, empower priests, and inspire our community. Each year through the support of many gracious donors, endowments for our church parishes, schools and diocesan ministries continue to grow.

