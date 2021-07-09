'An incredible gift': Students invent wheelchair stroller for teacher's husband

Several high school students in Maryland took home two international prizes after developing an accessible wheelchair stroller for their teacher's husband. The 10 students at Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland developed two products which allow a person in a wheelchair to walk their child in a stroller. The first product, designed for newborns and small children, attaches a carseat to a wheelchair, and the second, created for older children, uses 3D-printed equipment to attach a stroller to a wheelchair itself.