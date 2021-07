Friendship Park Community Center has posted the weekly menu for senior lunches-to-go. Lunches are free, donations are welcome. Reservations need to be placed by noon the day prior and can be made for multiple dates. Pick-up is from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Friendship Center main entrance. For more information, or to place an order, call 419- 936-3079. •Wednesday, July 14, lemon pepper…