Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. In the Pacific Northwest, a late June heat wave, caused by a weather phenomenon called a heat dome, in which the atmosphere traps hot ocean air, led to the deaths of hundreds of people. Temperatures over 115 degrees were reported in Washington and Oregon. A new record-high temperature in Canada was reached in Lytton, a small town in British Columbia, which got up to 121 degrees. The town was soon after destroyed by a wildfire.