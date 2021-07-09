Cancel
Cars

Ram EV Appears Imminent for 2024 Model Year

By Tim Healey
Truth About Cars
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost in the shuffle about Stellantis’ EV Day yesterday — and the weird slogans, especially the Dodge eMuscle thing — was another bit of news we weren’t able to get to yesterday. Ram has an EV truck planned for 2024. It’s all part of Stellantis’ plan to have EV coverage...

