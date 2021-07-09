Venus and the moon pass a fading Mars in the evening sky this weekend
If there were ever a "maverick" among the naked eye planets, that title would certainly go to Mars. Just nine months ago, Mars came to within 38.8 million miles (62.43 million kilometers) of Earth, the closest it had been to us since August 2003, and it will not be that close again until September 2035. Mars appeared three times brighter than Sirius, the brightest star in our sky and even rivaled Jupiter in brilliance. In fact, Mars ranked as the third brightest nighttime object behind the moon and Venus.www.space.com
