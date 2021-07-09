Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Venus and the moon pass a fading Mars in the evening sky this weekend

By Joe Rao
Posted by 
Space.com
Space.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there were ever a "maverick" among the naked eye planets, that title would certainly go to Mars. Just nine months ago, Mars came to within 38.8 million miles (62.43 million kilometers) of Earth, the closest it had been to us since August 2003, and it will not be that close again until September 2035. Mars appeared three times brighter than Sirius, the brightest star in our sky and even rivaled Jupiter in brilliance. In fact, Mars ranked as the third brightest nighttime object behind the moon and Venus.

www.space.com

Comments / 0

Space.com

Space.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Earth#Hayden Planetarium#Natural History#Farmers#Verizon Fios1 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Planets
Related
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Signals of Extinct Extraterrestrial Civilizations –“Echo Throughout the Milky Way”

“For all we know, if galactic radiation-emitting civilizations exist, they could be located anywhere in the Milky Way. A signal reaching Earth could thus be as old as about 90,000 years, that is the time it takes for electromagnetic waves to cover the distance between us and the opposite edge of our galaxy, and this time span becomes even larger if we take into account signals from other galaxies. It is thus not unreasonable to think that, at the time we receive a signal, the emitting civilization no longer exist,” wrote Claudio Grimaldi, guest scientist at the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics (LBS), Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland in an email to The Daily Galaxy.
AstronomySpace.com

On This Day in Space! June 30, 1908: Asteroid explosion over Tunguska, Siberia

On June 30, 1908, a giant fireball exploded over the forests of Tunguska in Siberia. The impact leveled hundreds of miles of forest, and the exact cause is a bit of a mystery. At the time of the explosion, it was too difficult to reach this remote part of Siberia to look for clues about what might have happened. But finally in 1927, a scientist named Leonid Kulik led the first research expedition to investigate the scene. However, they didn't find a crater or any meteorite fragments, and the mystery remained unsolved.
Mars, PAthecranberryeagle.com

Large maps of Mars, moon en route to school district

Mars Area School District students may soon walk on the Red Planet — or, rather, a map of it. The Mars Borough Council and Mars School District arranged with the Aldrin Family Foundation to acquire several giant Mars maps and giant moon maps from the foundation in time for the upcoming Mars New Year Festival.
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
AstronomyBrainerd Dispatch

Astro Bob: Venus and Mars 'kiss' in close conjunction before parting

You may have spotted Venus low in the northwestern sky at dusk. But I bet you haven't seen Mars in weeks. There's a reason for that. The planet is currently moving to far side of the sun nearly opposite the Earth. With 231 million miles (372 million km) between us, Mars is almost seven times more distant and 100 times fainter than when it's closest to Earth.
AstronomyTwin Falls Times-News

Skywatch: Watch Venus and Mars meet up after sundown

Venus completes an orbit every 225 days, and Mars every 687 days. Since we view them from a moving platform that circles the sun every 365 days, close meet-ups in the sky (“conjunctions”) between our two nearest planetary neighbors are relatively rare. Since Mars is a superior planet (i.e. its...
AstronomyLifehacker

Mars and Venus Are About to Make Out, Guys

The cosmos is in constant motion, and during the month of July, the movements of celestial bodies are an especially welcome treat for those on the ground. The two planets situated on either side of Earth—Mars and Venus—are poised to drift within a relatively close distance of each other, at least in the grand scheme of space.
Astronomysouthforktines.com

Meteor Showers and Scorpius

The Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower is active from July 12 to Aug. 23. It peaks on July 30. This is a southern meteor shower. So, in the north they will rise only about 30 degrees, and only show about 10. Since we live in Southern Colorado, they will rise a little higher and give us more meteors per hour.
Astronomyjerseysbest.com

Jersey Skies: Mars begins fading from view while Venus emerges

This week, the crescent moon will pass by Mars and Venus, which are having a close encounter of their own in the western sky after sunset. We are approaching the end of the current appearance of Mars in the evening sky. The red planet has been with us since late last summer, and it reached its closest point to us in mid-October. Due to its greater distance from the sun, it orbits more slowly than Earth (so slow, in fact, that its year is 1.8 Earth years long). Since October, Earth has been leaving Mars farther and farther behind. So, we see Mars sinking in the sky a little bit each day.
AstronomyNBC Connecticut

What to Know When Venus, Mars and the Moon Throw a Celestial Block Party Tonight

Step outside Monday and Tuesday night and look to the west for a rare two-planet event that should be something special. Frequent stargazers might already have noticed that Mars and Venus have appeared to get closer throughout July. On Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday, the two planets will appear about a finger's width apart with the crescent moon hovering nearby.
AstronomyWRAL

Catch Venus, Mars and the moon close together in the night sky

CNN — Skywatchers are in for an (inter)stellar treat this week. Look up and you can gaze upon a dazzling view of Venus, Mars and the moon Monday and Tuesday nights, according to EarthSky. Venus and Mars have been moving toward one another all weekend, culminating in their closest meeting...
AstronomyWSLS

Mars, Venus to appear a finger’s width apart in the night sky

ROANOKE, Va. – Stargazers Monday night will be treated to two planets that aren’t practicing social distancing. Mars and Venus will appear very close to one another when, in actuality, they’re still millions of miles apart. NASA’s Glada Arney says that, from our point of view, they will look like...
Lifestylearcamax.com

Venus and Mars Meetup

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll be most comfortable (and productive!) with as few commitments as possible on a loose schedule. Having to be certain places at certain times will limit the natural flow of your energy. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your curiosity ignites, and each clue entices you to the...
AstronomyWCNC

Stargazers: Venus and Mars to align this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For those who like to stargaze, check out the skies just after sunset on Monday and Tuesday, July 12 and 13, to see the conjunction of the planets Venus and Mars. The young moon -- visible as barely a sliver -- will be your guide as Venus passes within a half-degree of Mars in the sky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy