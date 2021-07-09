Editorial: Don’t mess with AMU
The Alta City Council probably does not want to dissolve the board of the municipal utilities and fire its director, as a petition circulating around town demands. First, our reading of the Iowa Code does not make it clear that the council can dissolve the board without selling the utility. The law does require that the mayor nominates and the council approves utility board members, and makes no provision for the city council to dissolve the board and act as the utility's governing board.
