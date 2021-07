The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a July 3rd traffic collision that resulted in one fatality. On Saturday, July 3, 2021, at about 9:30 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the Northern Boulevard near Coliseum Boulevard in reference to a two-vehicle traffic collision. At the scene, they located a 2014 Dodge Charger with one occupant who sustained no injuries as a result of the collision. The second vehicle, a 2012 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, was occupied once and the driver, Alvin Slaughter, 48, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.