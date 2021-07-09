Judge: Closure of Tenth Street Elementary School can proceed

Traffic zooms past Tenth Street Elementary School in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

With a month left until the new school year, a federal judge agreed Friday to allow the Anniston school district to go ahead with its plans to close Tenth Street Elementary School.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Corey Maze will allow the school system to move ahead with the closure plan — including giving Tenth Street parents official word on where their kids will go to school in August.

“Everything is set. We’re waiting on approval from the court,” Anniston City Schools superintendent Ray Hill said Friday morning in a hearing in Maze’s courtroom at the federal courthouse on Noble Street.

The city’s school board voted earlier this year to close Tenth Street — one of three elementary schools in the school system — largely as a cost-saving measure.

Enrollment in the school system has declined in recent years — Hill on Friday said there were 1,738 students at the end of the 2020 school year, compared to 2,292 students in 2010 — and the school board has long had its eye on consolidation of the city’s school buildings.

Tenth Street, built in 1954, is the oldest of the city’s elementary school buildings. With 241 students, it had the lowest enrollment of any Anniston elementary school.

Closing a school in Anniston isn’t a simple decision, though, because the school system is still under federal supervision in the landmark court case, Lee v. Macon, that desegregated Alabama schools decades ago.

Each of the system’s schools has a student body that is 80 percent Black and less than 10 percent white, but the court gets final say in any move — particularly school closures and openings — that could promote segregation within the school system.

Anniston’s population has declined significantly since the closure of the Army base Fort McClellan in 1999, and state schools officials have said public school enrollment is down statewide as well, largely as a result of the aging population. Hill mentioned both factors in testimony Friday.

He said the closure of the school will help the school board cut costs and potentially allow them to provide programs the system can’t currently afford.

“We can save a little over $400,000 in the next year,” he said.

The racial makeup of the remaining schools will change little after Tenth Street closes, school officials said, with an 88 percent Black student body at Randolph Park Elementary and a 94 percent Black student body at Golden Springs Elementary.

Local NAACP leader Glen Ray questioned the closure at the hearing, asking how it would affect the student-teacher ratio at the two remaining schools.

“If you overcrowd the students, I don’t think you’re going to get your point across,” Ray said.

Hill said that even though some teachers have retired in the past year, the student-teacher ratio at the two remaining elementary schools will remain in compliance with state requirements. He said the closure will actually slightly improve the ratio in first through third grades, where there will be about 14 students per teacher after the closure.

Earnestine Sapp, the lawyer for the plaintiffs in the desegregation case, raised no objections to the closure, saying the school system had answered her questions. Sapp did ask what would become of the school building after the closure.

Hill said the school system will use Tenth Street “to store furniture and files and things of that nature.” He said he’d been contacted by at least two nonprofits about the possibility of donating the building, and has also discussed with Regional Medical Center the possibility of using the building for medical storage.

With the closure of the school, kids who live north of Tenth Street and west of Quintard will be zoned for Randolph Park, while kids in the rest of the city will go to Golden Springs.

That’s the plan as outlined in court documents the school board filed in June, but Hill said school officials couldn’t contact parents with information about their school zone until the Maze approved the school’s closure.

Maze told Hill on Friday that he could go ahead with that notification. The judge said he would file a ruling in the school system’s favor Friday or Monday.