Hernando County, FL

Hernando County Sheriff Needs Your Help In Locating 15-Year-Old Girl

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Missing Endangered Juvenile, 15-year-old Heavyn Kies.

Heavyn was reported missing on July 2, after she ran away from her foster home located on Venetia Drive in Spring Hill, according to investigators.

Deputies say that Heavyn was last seen in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Mariner Boulevard.

Heavyn’s physical description is as follows:

  • Height – 5’8″
  • Weight – 140 lbs.
  • Hair Color – Long Brown
  • Eye Color – Green

If you have seen or know the current whereabouts of Heavyn Kies please contact the Hernando County Sheriffs Office at 352-754-6830.

Tampa, FL
Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

