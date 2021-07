If you, like thousands of other fans, intend to tune in to this year’s WitcherCon with the hopes of catching a glimpse of CD Projekt RED’s next installment in The Witcher series, it might be worth tempering those expectations now, or else you’re guaranteed to come away disappointed. That is, of course, assuming the developer isn’t playing the long con and intentionally trying to throw gamers off the scent, as it has clearly stated over on the convention’s official website that neither The Witcher 4 nor any new title, for that matter, will make its debut at the event.