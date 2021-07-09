Cancel
Box Elder County, UT

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 03:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley; Western Millard and Juab Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 100 to 104 each afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Utah. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

#Utah Valley#Heat Exhaustion#Cache Valley#Excessive Heat Warning#Extreme Weather#Utah Portion#Eastern Box Elder County
