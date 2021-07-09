Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Section 230 Continues To Not Mean Whatever You Want It To

By Techdirt
abovethelaw.com
 7 days ago

In the annals of Section 230 crackpottery, the “publisher or platform” canard reigns supreme. Like the worst (or perhaps best) game of “Broken Telephone” ever, it has morphed into a series of increasingly bizarre theories about a law that is actually fairly short and straightforward. Last week, this fanciful yarn...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Berenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Freedom Of Speech#Conservative Media#Truthers#Covid#Anti Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
InternetNBC News

Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies need to be treated like Big Tobacco

Thursday marks a turning point in internet history. For the first time, the U.S. surgeon general has declared the barrage of misinformation spreading on social media a public health hazard. In an advisory, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy calls on technology companies to “take responsibility for addressing the harms” their social media products impose on consumers by prioritizing the early detection of misinformation, providing researchers with meaningful access to data, and protecting public health professionals from harassment.
InternetPosted by
Reason.com

Social Media Platforms' Recommendation and Conversation Functions

Another excerpt from the First Amendment section of my Social Media as Common Carriers? article (see also this thread); recall that the key First Amendment arguments are in this post, which relies on the PruneYard, Turner, and Rumsfeld precedents, and in this one, which explains why Miami Herald, Hurley, and the various other "common theme" precedents don't apply.
POTUSNew York Post

Facebook wants FTC Chair Lina Khan to recuse herself from antitrust probe

Facebook asked the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to recuse Chair Lina Khan from any antitrust actions against the company, arguing that her history of criticizing big tech companies means she cannot be impartial. The company pointed to Khan’s academic writing, in which she said the company “foreclosed competitors from...
POTUSNew York Post

White House ‘flagging’ posts for Facebook to censor over COVID ‘misinformation’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday the Biden administration is identifying “problematic” posts for Facebook to censor because they contain “misinformation” about COVID-19. Psaki disclosed the government’s role in policing social media during her daily press briefing after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on companies to purge more...
InternetConnecticut Post

School posts on Facebook could threaten student privacy

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Like many of us, schools in the United States are active on social media. They use their accounts to share timely information, build community and highlight staff and students. However, our research has shown that schools’ social media activity may harm students’ privacy.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
RelationshipsAdvocate Messenger

What you say should be what you mean

When I was growing up my parents taught me many useful lessons that although I didn’t realize it, I would need when I became older. My mother taught me lessons such as how to sew on a button and how to cook an egg. I recall a time as a...
Florida Statelawfareblog.com

The Lawfare Podcast: Florida Man Regulates Social Media

On May 24, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill designed to limit how social media platforms can moderate content. Technology companies, predictably, sued—and on June 30, Judge Robert Hinkle of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida granted a preliminary injunction against the law.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Texas Representatives tackle content, social media censorship

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday marks one week since governor Greg Abbott’s special legislative session at the Texas capitol in Austin began. Some of the governor’s agenda items like, Senate Bill 12, could impact what you can say on some online platforms. Millions of people log onto social media...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

CNN Analyst Calls for Government Crackdown on Unvaccinated: ‘We Should be Mandating Vaccination’ in ‘Certain Settings’

Dr. Ali Khan told CNN on Monday that he would like to see vaccines for Covid-19 mandated in “certain settings.”. “If you look at who is getting severe disease in the United States, it is invariably people who have not been vaccinated,” Khan — a dean at the University of Nebraska’s College of Public Health — said in an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow. “So the solution isn’t to give a booster to people who have already been vaccinated. It’s to get the initial doses to the people who have been unvaccinated.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Who is Behind the Internet's Hatred of Joe Biden? | Opinion

Since early 2020, one could click on any Joe Biden-related YouTube video and see a flood of negativity. Almost all videos about Biden have a like/dislike ratio which consists overwhelmingly of dislikes and comment sections riddled with conspiracy theories, hate and an overwhelming sense of dissatisfaction with the president. Throughout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy