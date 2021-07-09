Section 230 Continues To Not Mean Whatever You Want It To

Dr. Ali Khan told CNN on Monday that he would like to see vaccines for Covid-19 mandated in “certain settings.”. “If you look at who is getting severe disease in the United States, it is invariably people who have not been vaccinated,” Khan — a dean at the University of Nebraska’s College of Public Health — said in an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow. “So the solution isn’t to give a booster to people who have already been vaccinated. It’s to get the initial doses to the people who have been unvaccinated.”