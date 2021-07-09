The Real Reason Elon Musk Feels Dogecoin’s Major Update Will Make DOGE Far Superior To Bitcoin, Ethereum
Controversial Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has once again made a compelling argument for his favorite meme-themed pet project, Dogecoin. Musk, the self-proclaimed Dogefather, today reacted to a tweet predicting that Dogecoin’s imminent upgrade would position DOGE to become one of the world’s most used currencies, agreeing that it will give the cryptocurrency an edge over Bitcoin and Ethereum.zycrypto.com
