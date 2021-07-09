The Real Reason Elon Musk Feels Dogecoin’s Major Update Will Make DOGE Far Superior To Bitcoin, Ethereum

If there's one thing you've got to admire about Elon Musk, it's his candor when things don't go according to plan. When the Tesla Model S Plaid Plus was canceled in June, Musk casually said that there was "no need" for it as the standard Plaid was good enough. Similarly, after the EV automaker removed the Model Y Standard Range from its website, Musk admitted that he thought that the crossover's range simply didn't meet Tesla's high standards. Musk has now once again shared a jarringly blunt statement on Twitter, this time admitting that there is a chance that the upcoming Cybertruck could flop - but that he doesn't care even if that's the case.