Senior Conservatives have warned the party urgently needs to “challenge” its attitude towards people taking the knee, with one former minister telling his colleagues: “This is a decisive moment for our party”.Steve Baker’s remark comes as a letter from a Conservative anti-racism group claimed MPs’ actions may have “laid the foundations” for some of the racist abuse levelled at England players during the Euro tournament.The Conservatives Against Racism For Equality group (CARFE), which boasts nine MPs on its board, including Jeremy Hunt and Robert Halfon, added that too many parliamentarians had “fundamentally misunderstood” the action used to express solidarity against...