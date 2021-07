My current understanding of Critical Race Theory is that public figures who deemed themselves to be experts on this topic offered general opinions without debating the individual points made by the people who made these claims. The effect of this is to dismiss Critical Race Theory out of hand, simply by identifying whatever opinion or facts they disagreed with as “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) and calling it false. Not everyone did this, but many of the people who did challenge CRT seem to be using this approach.