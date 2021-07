Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the third inning. The ball caught him near his hand/wrist area. Initially he remained in the game. He ran the bases and scored later in the inning on an Eugenio Suárez double that extended the Reds lead to 4-1 at that point in the game. But when the team took the field for the top of the fourth, Castellanos didn’t join them and Aristides Aquino trotted out to right field for Cincinnati.