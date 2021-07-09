Cancel
Food & Drinks

3 Secrets to Baking Decadent Cheesecake

 9 days ago

If only every day could be cheesecake day. For some, like the self-proclaimed Cheesecake Ninja, that is actually a reality. He spends most days assassinating southeast Missouri’s cravings for a sweet treat one miniature cheesecake at a time. Of course, our friends at Heartland Weekend, are a tad bit jealous. Thankfully, we were able to sit down with the Cheesecake Ninja to find out what makes his cheesecake cups stand out above the rest and pry some secrets for baking delicious cheesecakes.

Missouri State
#Cheesecakes#Food Drink
