Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, OH

Police find Baltimore officer’s stepson inside wall of home

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjj0A_0asQLhHr00

CURTIS BAY, Md. — The 15-year-old stepson of a Baltimore police officer was found unresponsive Tuesday in the wall of the man’s house, investigators said.

When Dasan Jones was unreachable, his mother called Anne Arundel County police believing he was being held against his will, WBAL reported.

Police arrived to the home of stepfather Eric Banks, who told them Jones was not there, although his packed bags were at the back door.

Banks, 34, gave officers permission to search the house, investigators said. They found a white cover over a hole in the wall in a loft on the top floor, the Baltimore Sun reported. Banks said it was his gun safe. When officers looked inside, they found Jones’ body. Officers performed life-saving techniques until medics arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Banks tried to grab an officer’s gun as he was being handcuffed, stating ‘You’re going to have to end this’ multiple times, police said. It took five officers to get Banks under control, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Banks was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disarming a law officer, resisting/interfering with arrest and failure to obey a lawful order, WBAL reported. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is being held in protective custody as a potential suicide risk, the Baltimore Sun reported.

It is not the first time officers have responded to Banks’ home. Late last month his wife applied for a protective order against him, WBAL reported. She complained of stalking and “emotional and mental abuse,” the Baltimore Sun reported. A temporary protective order was denied June 28.

The Baltimore police commissioner said Banks was already on suspension for another, undisclosed, issue, WBAL reported. He has been a police officer for three years, WBZ reported. He is now suspended without pay.

He was deployed to Afghanistan three times during his 11 years in the Marine Corps, where he attained the rank of sergeant and received numerous awards before leaving the service in March 2018, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Jones’ friend Kayla Wright set up a crowdsourced-funding account for his mother to help with funeral and other expenses.

“I hope his family finally finds peace for this because I know how hard it is for them right now and I know his mom has two little boys, so I know that it is really difficult to try to process this,” Wright told WBAL.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
34K+
Followers
52K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Suicide#Police Sergeant#The Baltimore Sun#Wbz#The Marine Corps#Wbal Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Springfield, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Police on scene of reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are on scene of a reported shooting near the 425 Club in Springfield. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported the one person was shot in the area of the club, located on the 400 block of Harrison Street. Regional dispatch confirmed crews were dispatched to the area around...
Warren County, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Deputies locate missing Warren County woman

WARREN COUNTY — UPDATE:. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office have located Heidi Bruce. She was found safe, and reunited with family, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. INITIAL REPORT:. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a woman who was last seen early Friday...
New York City, NYPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old off NYC street

NEW YORK — A New York man was arrested Friday after trying to kidnap a 5-year-old boy who was walking with his mother along a sidewalk, investigators said. Dolores Diaz Lopez was walking with her 5-year-old son Jacob and her two other children around 8 p.m. Thursday to visit her husband at work when they passed by a car parked on the street, WCBS reported.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

1 in jail after Saturday morning crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is in jail after a single-vehicle in Dayton Saturday morning. Montgomery County Dispatch tells us crews responded to a reported injury crash on the 2300 block of North Main Street around 5:01 a.m. Saturday. >>CareFlight takes one to hospital after Darke County crash Thursday. Dispatch records...
California StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Man sets own car on fire on California highway to scare off bears

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A man set his own car ablaze Thursday morning on a California highway in an attempt to deter bears that were no where near the area, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol responded to a car fire around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 near the California/Nevada border and found a man in his 30s yelling about “the bears,” SF Gate reported.
Warren County, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Troopers looking for suspect in I-71 road rage incident

WARREN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a road rage shooting that occurred in Warren County on Friday morning. Troopers said the incident happened on Interstate 71, near State Route 123, in Turtlecreek Twp. At approximately 6:31 a.m., dispatchers received a call from the victim saying his vehicle was shot in a road rage incident.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Massachusetts county first to implement COVID K-9 unit

BRISTOL COUNTY, Mass. — The Bristol County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is the first law enforcement agency in the country to implement a K-9 unit with canines able to detect COVID-19. "Today, festivals are happening, restaurants are full and concert venues are packed," said Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson in a statement published Thursday. "We've made so much progress, and our new COVID-19 detection program is one way the people of Bristol County can stay ahead of the curve."
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

TSA intercepts gun at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — Transportation Security Administration say officers at Dayton International Airport prevented a loaded handgun from being brought onto an airplane this week. TSA said an officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during a routine carry-on luggage screening around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The handgun was loaded with the safety engaged.

Comments / 4

Community Policy