Statement by the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise is yet another tragic event for the people of that country. His death only creates new traumas for Haiti. Moise was the latest United States installed puppet, whose administration continued in defiance of Haiti’s constitution which in fact required him to step down in February 2021. Haitians in the hundreds of thousands engaged in mass protest for many months against his illegal presence in office and demanded that their democratic rights be respected.