England win the multiformat points series 10-6. They will be very pleased with that after India got back into it with a couple of tough wins at Worcester and Hove. All told, a fine advertisement for playing all three formats as often as possible, especially when co-ordinated this way. India played some fine cricket, with plenty of time to develop neat little storylines and rivalries along the way. As for the home side, they’re in good shape with another eight white-ball games coming up against New Zealand in September. Right, on that note, I’m going to grab a cup of tea. Thanks for your company!