ARLnow Weekend Discussion

(OLNEY/NEWTON) A cold front slowly tracking southeastward across our downstate area today through tonight will bring us more scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall possible before it all ends. Although the front and most of the rain associated with it will move out of Illinois by late tonight, and while most of the weekend will be dry with some sunshine, there is a chance of some wrap around showers popping us here or there on Saturday and Sunday. A stretch of quiet weather looks to dominate our region through most of next week. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information, forecast details, and any warnings and/or alerts.