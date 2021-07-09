Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Kimball A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR WESTERN KIMBALL COUNTY At 244 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oliver Campground, or 11 miles west of Kimball, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oliver Reservoir, Oliver Campground and Bushnell. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 19. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH