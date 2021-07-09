Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Goat lottery planned to protect Hawaii historic park

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago

HONOLULU — (AP) — To protect historic lands from invasive goats, Hawaii officials will distribute the live animals to the public via a lottery.

Hawaii officials will hold the lottery as a way to remove at least 700 goats from Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historic Park, which is an important cultural and historical site on the west side of the Big Island, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Those interested in the goats may apply for permits, which will be issued through a random lottery on July 28. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will distribute 20 to 50 goats per permit.

Applicants must indicate how many goats they want and can't choose individual animals.

Lottery winners must have a 16-foot (4.87-meter) enclosed horse trailer or equivalent to pick up the goats so that they don't escape. A permit can be refused if a trailer isn't secured.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Pets & Animals
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Goats#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Pets
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
WDBO

Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Firefighters scrambled Friday to control a raging inferno in southeastern Oregon that’s spreading miles a day in windy conditions, one of numerous wildfires across the U.S. West that are straining resources. Crews had to flee the fire lines late Thursday after a dangerous "fire cloud"...
Oregon StatePosted by
WDBO

Oregon wildfire forms 'fire clouds' that pose danger below

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Smoke and heat from a massive wildfire in southeastern Oregon are creating giant “fire clouds” over the blaze — dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles (10 kilometers) in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away.
Oregon StatePosted by
WDBO

Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Dry, unstable and windy conditions will keep fueling a massive wildfire in southern Oregon, forecasters said, as the largely uncontained blaze grows by miles each day. The Bootleg Fire was just one of numerous wildfires burning across the U.S. West. Crews had to flee the...
York, MEPosted by
WDBO

Bird’s nest sparks fire at Maine house

YORK BEACH, Maine — A bird’s nest in a porch light fixture was the source of a house fire in Maine, investigators said. The York Beach Fire Department responded to a call about a fire July 3 and found a smoldering fire in an exterior wall, WGME reported. Investigators determined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy