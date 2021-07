New LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has already landed a significant transfer as he looks to build his new roster. And it’s a familiar face. Arizona slugger Jacob Berry announced on social media that, “due to recent changes, I am excited to play for Coach Johnson and I’m following him to the SEC… I am thankful for the good ppl and teammates at UA…wishing y’all the best! I’m also excited for the opportunity to wear the iconic purple/gold for LSU!”