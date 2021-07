Imagine your father died during the pandemic and you could not be by his side before he passed nor hold a funeral for him. Then imagine that your mother suffered a severe stroke, leaving her in critical condition. But you couldn’t visit…flights were far too expensive due to stringent entrance limits and the quarantine upon arrival was cost-prohibitive. One Chicago resident did not have to imagine…that was her reality. But a well-timed plea on Australian television plus a kind gesture from United Airlines has brought new hope to a woman and her two daughters.