Jodie Foster Now Interested in Marvel Films After Previously Calling Them “Bad Content”

By Krysten Swensen
Inside the Magic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that Marvel Studios is currently at the top of its game. Its newest film Black Widow is killing it at the box office in a time when movies are still struggling to come back to their pre-pandemic levels. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki were immediate hits on Disney+ with potential Emmy nominations coming for the first two. Everyone wants to be in a Marvel film, including people who once had little respect for the studio.

