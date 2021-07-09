Jodie Foster Now Interested in Marvel Films After Previously Calling Them “Bad Content”

After being cancelled last year, the Cannes Film Festival is back with all of its glamor, movie stars, and big premieres. And on the first day of the festival, one celebrity couple made a rare red carpet appearance. Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer Alexandra Hedison, attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and posed for photos at the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, July 6. While Foster is not in any of the films being shown at Cannes, she is receiving a special honor. Read on to find out more and to see Foster and Hedison enjoying their time on the carpet together.