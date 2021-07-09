Special Weather Statement issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BACA COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 241 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Campo, or 17 miles south of Springfield, moving southeast at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Campo.